Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stricklin-King Funeral Home
718 Calhoun Avenue
Yazoo City, MS 39194-3226
(662) 746-4532
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Cain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Christine Hancock Cain

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Christine Hancock Cain Obituary
Anna Christine Hancock Cain, 90, of Houma, passed away on Oct. 9, 2019.

Visitation will be held Monday, Oct. 14 from 8 a.m. to noon, with the Funeral Service to start at noon at Stricklin-King Funeral Home, 718 Calhoun Ave., Yazoo City, Miss. Graveside Services will follow in Wayne Hancock Cemetery at 2 p.m.

She is survived by her children, Cathy Hebert, Darrell Hancock, Ronnie Hancock, Gloria Dobson and Pamelia Barrios, 26 grandchildren, 86 great-grandchildren, 24 great-great-grandchildren; siblings Ruby Necaise, Roy Allen, Austin "Pete" Hancock and Jimmie Hancock.

She was preceded in death by her daughters, Christine Hancock and Linda Cain; parents Samuel Benjamin Hancock and Nettie Warnock Hancock; siblings Lamar Hancock, Sammy K. Hancock, Lonnie Hancock, Elwood Hancock, Margie Herrod, Shirley Warrenton, Jewel, and Hattie Mae Foster.

She will be dearly missed and loved by her family and friends.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now