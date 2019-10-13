|
|
Anna Christine Hancock Cain, 90, of Houma, passed away on Oct. 9, 2019.
Visitation will be held Monday, Oct. 14 from 8 a.m. to noon, with the Funeral Service to start at noon at Stricklin-King Funeral Home, 718 Calhoun Ave., Yazoo City, Miss. Graveside Services will follow in Wayne Hancock Cemetery at 2 p.m.
She is survived by her children, Cathy Hebert, Darrell Hancock, Ronnie Hancock, Gloria Dobson and Pamelia Barrios, 26 grandchildren, 86 great-grandchildren, 24 great-great-grandchildren; siblings Ruby Necaise, Roy Allen, Austin "Pete" Hancock and Jimmie Hancock.
She was preceded in death by her daughters, Christine Hancock and Linda Cain; parents Samuel Benjamin Hancock and Nettie Warnock Hancock; siblings Lamar Hancock, Sammy K. Hancock, Lonnie Hancock, Elwood Hancock, Margie Herrod, Shirley Warrenton, Jewel, and Hattie Mae Foster.
She will be dearly missed and loved by her family and friends.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019