Anna G. Politz, 91, resident and native of Napoleonville, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019. She was a loving humble wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all. She was a parishioner of St. Anne's Church and belonged to the Ladies Alter Society of Immaculate Conception Church.
She is survived by her three daughters; Diana M. Politz, Charlotte M. Politz and Cheryl P. Goodwyne; one son, Robert J. Politz (Mary); and daughter-in-law, Sherry Politz. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Allyson Thibodaux, Gwendolyn Goodwyne, Robert Politz Jr., Rebecca Ory, Sam Politz, Christina Duczer, Brandon Politz; along with nine great-grandchildren, Richard Thibodaux, Parker Goodwyne, Gage Duczer, Cadence Duczer, Robert Politz, III, Elijah Politz, Isaac Politz, Evangeline Ory and Lylah Ory.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter M. Politz Sr.; mother and father, Anna B. and Paul Gauthe; son, Peter M. Politz Jr.; son-in-law, Henry Goodwyne; as well as 10 brothers and sisters.
A graveside service will be held in her honor at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. Anne Cemetery in Napoleonville.
Landry's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
