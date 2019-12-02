|
Anna Gillaspie, 90, a native of Williamson County, TX and resident of Houma, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time Thursday, Dec. 5, at Falgout Funeral Home in Houma. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, at the funeral home. Burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Anna is survived by her son, William "Dod" James, of Houma; grandchildren, Dustin James, Brandi Crittenden, Jewel Galindo, and Danielle James; and great-grandchildren, Kaitlynn, Morgan, Farrah, Sidnee, Sullyn and Nadia.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tillman "Tim" Gillaspie; parents, T.N. Anderson and Ethel Hanstrom Anderson; grandchildren, Patrick James and Justin James; and brothers, John and Charlie Anderson.
Falgout Funeral Home of Houma is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019