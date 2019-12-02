Home

POWERED BY

Services
Falgout Funeral Home
211 Westside Boulevard
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 876-5442
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Gillaspie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Gillaspie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Gillaspie Obituary
Anna Gillaspie, 90, a native of Williamson County, TX and resident of Houma, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time Thursday, Dec. 5, at Falgout Funeral Home in Houma. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, at the funeral home. Burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Anna is survived by her son, William "Dod" James, of Houma; grandchildren, Dustin James, Brandi Crittenden, Jewel Galindo, and Danielle James; and great-grandchildren, Kaitlynn, Morgan, Farrah, Sidnee, Sullyn and Nadia.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tillman "Tim" Gillaspie; parents, T.N. Anderson and Ethel Hanstrom Anderson; grandchildren, Patrick James and Justin James; and brothers, John and Charlie Anderson.

Falgout Funeral Home of Houma is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -