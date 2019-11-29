|
|
Anna Lee Smith, 75, a native and resident of Lockport, passed away on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, and from 8 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Falgout Funeral Home in Lockport. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, at Holy Savior Catholic Church in Lockport, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her son, Jody Smith Sr. (wife, Jodi); daughter, Angel Smith (companion, Felix Guidroz); grandchildren, Jade, Jody Jr., Justin, Janae', Jason, Rebekah, Brandon and Cody; great-grandchildren, Karsyn, Xander, Kamden, Marik, Lilian, Tucker, Ryland, Isaac, Hayla and one on the way; and brother, Wilson J. Thibodaux Jr.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Smith; parents, Wilson Sr. and Irene Thibodaux; and brother, Errol Thibodaux.
Arrangements by Falgout Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019