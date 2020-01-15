|
|
Loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Anna Louise Battaglia Rodrigue, 88, a native and resident of Thibodaux, peacefully returned to her Heavenly Father on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.
A visitation in her honor will be held from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, at St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Thibodaux. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 1 p.m. at St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Thibodaux. Interment will immediately follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.
She is survived by her four sons, Gerard, Jr. and wife, Madelyn; Christopher and wife, Barbara; Gregory; and Justin, and wife, Melisa.
She is also survived by her 13 grandchildren: Alaina R. Daigle and husband, Philip, Alicia R. Authement and husband, Jason, Mason, Marcus, Blake and wife, Peyton, Cullen, and wife, Sarah, Meghan, Dana, Leah, Macki, Marlo, Joshua, and Gracie; and her great-grandchildren, Thomas, Abigail, Amelia, Everett, Anne Marie, and Alice.
She was preceded in death by her devoted and loving husband, Gerard John Rodrigue Sr.; her mother and father, John and Angelina Greco Battaglia Sr.; along with her seven older siblings.
Anna Louise was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a retired educator with over 30 over years of service in both the Lafourche Parish School System and at E.D. White Catholic High School. She was a devout Catholic, member of Court #993 Anna Maria/Catholic Daughters, and, along with her husband, a founding member of St. Genevieve Parish. Anna Louise was an avid reader and member of the Lousiana Retired Teachers Association. She loved to pray the Rosary and was deeply devoted to the Blessed Virgin Mary.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Genevieve Catholic Church.
Landry's Funeral Home in Thibodaux is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020