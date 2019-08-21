|
Anna M. Boquet, 96, a native of Cut Off and resident of Pointe Aux Chenes, passed away on Aug. 18, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24 with Mass of Christian Burial to start at 11 a.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery.
She is survived by her children, Doris Phillips, Ray Melancon and Rickey Melancon; step-children Ronald Boquet Sr., Robert Reed Boquet Sr., Chris Boquet, Arlene Klingman and Gwen Rogers; sister Thelma Guidry; and numerous grandchildren, step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and step-great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Alex Melancon; second husband Paul Boquet; daughter Lois Verdin and one great-grandchild; parents Arthur and Aurelia Matherne; brothers Morris, Harris, Colbert, Early, Roland and Roy Matherne and sister Winnie Toups.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the doctors and nursing staff of TGMC, Dr. Brian Matherne, and especially her caretakers Andrea and Angela.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019