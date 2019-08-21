Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Boquet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna M. Boquet

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna M. Boquet Obituary
Anna M. Boquet, 96, a native of Cut Off and resident of Pointe Aux Chenes, passed away on Aug. 18, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24 with Mass of Christian Burial to start at 11 a.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Doris Phillips, Ray Melancon and Rickey Melancon; step-children Ronald Boquet Sr., Robert Reed Boquet Sr., Chris Boquet, Arlene Klingman and Gwen Rogers; sister Thelma Guidry; and numerous grandchildren, step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and step-great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Alex Melancon; second husband Paul Boquet; daughter Lois Verdin and one great-grandchild; parents Arthur and Aurelia Matherne; brothers Morris, Harris, Colbert, Early, Roland and Roy Matherne and sister Winnie Toups.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the doctors and nursing staff of TGMC, Dr. Brian Matherne, and especially her caretakers Andrea and Angela.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now