For more information about
Anna Mae Navarre
Anna Mae Jane Navarre Obituary
Anna Mae Jane Navarre, age 97, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. She was a native of Chacahoula and a resident of Houma.

A family graveside service was held Saturday, March 28.

Anna Mae is survived by her sisters, Janet Theresa Cowling Gilcrease and Betty Margurite Navarre.

Anna Mae was preceded in death by her parents, Emile Charles and Hilda Ludia Claudia Pontiff Navarre; brothers Eudis (Billie) Navarre, Junius (Betty) Navarre and Duroy (Brenda) Navarre; and sisters Eula (Wilbert) Pinell, Rose Navarre, Edna (Ernest) Fonseca and Victoria (Raymond) Grabert.

Anna was a lifetime member of First Presbyterian Church of Houma. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, and doing needlepoint, but most of all, she loved spending time with family and friends. She was a kind-hearted, giving and loving sister. She will be greatly missed by all whose hearts she touched.

Special thanks to Dr. Richard Haydel, TGMC, Maison de Ville Nursing Home, Haydel Memorial Hospice and their staffs.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020
