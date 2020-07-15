I will remember Anna's big, beautiful, kind brown eyes, which I now see reflected in her granddaughter Alanna's. And of course I will remember her warm and hearty laughter. I loved hearing Bruce and Anna slip into their bayou French during conversations that I could not understand, except for their joyful smiles. That's how I will always remember Anna with her family, showing love, affection and big smiles. God rest her soul and may peace fill the hearts of her family members, and may thoughts of Anna continue to bring smiles.



Therese Ojibway

Friend