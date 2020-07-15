1/1
Anna Mae Parfait
1938 - 2020
Anna Mae Parfait, age 82, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Anna was a native of Dulac and relocated to Houma 18 years ago.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in the Magnolia Chapel at Chauvin Funeral Home on Thursday, July 16, 2020, beginning at 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Holy Family Catholic Church and burial in the church cemetery.

Anna is survived by her sons, Charlton "Chuck" Duthu and wife Sandra, and Bruce Duthu and wife Hilde Ojibway; grandchildren, Brennan, Greg, and Ben Duthu, Lisa, Joe, and Alanna Ojibway, and nine great-grandchildren; brothers, Varnis, Cyrus, and Anthony Parfait; and sisters, Josephine Lorna Billiot, and Sarah Foret Pellegrin.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Edna (Trosclair) Parfait; brother, Linus Parfait; and sisters, Ella Verdin, Ouida Parfait and Rita Verdin.

A loving, kind and a spiritual woman, Anna was the matriarch of her family and always prayed for their well-being. As a young woman, she raised her sons with love and guidance from the Lord. Anna was not only just a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, but a spiritual counselor and friend to many. She was a prayer warrior for many, recited her rosary daily and thanked God for all blessings in her life. She was a parishioner of Holy Family in Dulac and currently a parishioner of Holy Rosary. Anna loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them especially around the holidays and special occasions. She enjoyed and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Besides her devotion to family members, Anna was a devout Catholic who enjoyed praying the rosary daily and reading books on Christian spiritual subjects. She was a first-rate storyteller who loved sharing stories of family and her life growing up on the bayou. Anyone who knew Anna, knew that she also loved cooking and feeding her guests. She now rests in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice in honor of Anna.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
08:30 - 10:30 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
JUL
16
Mass of Christian Burial
Holy Family Catholic Church
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
10 entries
July 14, 2020
Such a sweet kind hearted lady remember Chuck bring her to church
I am sure she will be missed by all. RIP miss Anne your work is done here on Earth to Chuck.Brennan.Greg and Ben you are all in my prayers.
Vicky Chaisson
Friend
July 14, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. May she Rest In Peace, and Fly High with the Angels!!
Tina Foret-Harris
July 14, 2020
Ms. Anna, You were such a sweet woman. You always had a smile for everyone. I miss you so much, my heart hurts. I truly hope youre happy in heaven.
Elaine Broady
Friend
July 14, 2020
RIP my sweet Tunt Popee. I will miss you and our visits so much. We both loved to talk so our visits could last for hours. And of course, you had to feed me! I was always greeted with "Aww sha-Donna Grace, Donna Grace"! Give the family our love when you reach your heavenly home.
Donna Verdin
Family
July 14, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Charmaine Christen Magee
Family
July 14, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss, she was a great person. Keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers.
Sherry Christen Mahaney
Family
July 14, 2020
Wonderful lady! A saint among us who worked hard to give her children opportunities in life!
May you be in that heavenly home!
Pastor Kirby Verret
Friend
July 14, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family on the loss of Sweet Annie May GOD comfort and Bless each and every one of u in your time of sorrow
Brenda Manuel
Family
July 14, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Therese Ojibway
July 14, 2020
I will remember Anna's big, beautiful, kind brown eyes, which I now see reflected in her granddaughter Alanna's. And of course I will remember her warm and hearty laughter. I loved hearing Bruce and Anna slip into their bayou French during conversations that I could not understand, except for their joyful smiles. That's how I will always remember Anna with her family, showing love, affection and big smiles. God rest her soul and may peace fill the hearts of her family members, and may thoughts of Anna continue to bring smiles.
Therese Ojibway
Friend
