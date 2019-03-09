Anna Rita Soileau passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at her residence. She was in the presence of her good friend Linda, when she transitioned into the arms of her Lord and Savior. She was a lifelong resident of Houma.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation beginning at 8 a.m. until the Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Monday, March 11 at St. Francis Cathedral. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.



Anna Rita is survived by her brother-in-law, Bruce Clark; three nephews, Timothy Clark, Lawrence Michael Morello and Jake J. Morello Jr.; stepsons, Charles "Chuck" Soileau Jr. and Michael Soileau; devoted friend, Linda Theriot; and a large extended family.



Anna Rita was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence Morello and Maria Antonia Cannella Morello; siblings, Jake Joseph Morello, Sr., Salvador Lawrence Morello, Marie Morello Clark and infant, Angelina Morello.



Anna Rita was a loving wife to her first and second husbands, she loved and adored her family and will be dearly missed. Anna Rita was a devoted Catholic woman and a prayer warrior. She prayed for many people throughout her years. She was faithful to the blessed mother and anyone could find her saying her rosary daily. She retired from the Terrebonne Parish Clerk of Courts office after over six decades of service, making her one of the longest public servants in Louisiana. Anna Rita lived a full and joyful life. She exemplified her spirit through Jesus Christ.



Anna Rita's family would like to give a special "thank you" to KSI Caregiver, Diane Bourg.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2019