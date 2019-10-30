Home

Anna Rose Guidroz Allemand

Anna Rose Guidroz Allemand Obituary
Anna Rose Guidroz Allemand, 86, a native and resident of Lockport, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Holy Savior Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Anna Rose is survived by her children, Kevin Allemand (Ann), Cedric Allemand (Samantha) and Rosetta Allemand Gaudet (Jesse); grandchildren, Jessica Gaudet, Monica Dufrene, Helana Bourgeois, Lauren Allemand, Jonathan Allemand and Brandon Allemand; great-grandchildren, Brett and Bradley Dufrene and one on the way; six step-great-grandchildren; and brothers, Norris "Cotton" Guidroz, Eugene Guidroz (Geraldine).

She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin "Black" Allemand; parents, Joseph and Edith Guidroz; brother, Richard Guidroz; sister, Mildred G. Andras; son-in-law, Michael LeBoeuf; and great-grandson, Mark Anthony Gaudet.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
