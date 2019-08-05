Home

Anna Ruth Gray Obituary
Anna Ruth Gray, 90, a native of Pittsburg, Texas and a resident of Houma, passed away on Aug. 5, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Houma, with service to start at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery.

She is survived by her sons, Carl Kimble and wife, Judy, Jimmy Kimble and wife, Mona; grandchildren, Richard Kimble, Casey Adams, Michelle Robichaux, Bobby Kimble, Leslie Tidwell, Eddie Kimble and Chad Kimble; sister, Carlene Westbrook; and great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Gray; son, Larry Kimble; parents, Augusta Hooper and Everette Hooper; and grandson, Carl Ray Kimble.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019
