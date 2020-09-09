1/1
Anna Toups Falgout
Anna Toups Falgout, 75, a native and resident of Lockport, passed away on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.

A graveside service will be held in Holy Savior Cemetery on Friday, Sept. 11 at 2 pm.

Anna is survived by her daughter, Tammy Toups Chiasson; granddaughter, Lauren Toups; and great-grandchildren, Alora Robichaux and Ross "Asher" Robichaux.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry B. Toups and Anna T. Toups; brothers, Charles, Henry Jr., Roland, Ronald and Whitney Toups; and sisters, Cecile t. Detillier and Leotine Mitchell.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Falgout Funeral Homes Llc
600 Church St
Lockport, LA 70374
(985) 532-2317
