Annabel "Bel" Legendre Bonvillain, 92, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 11 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 16, at St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.
She is survived by her two children, Jo Ann Brou and husband, Jimmy, and Joseph Bonvillain Jr. and wife, Lisa; six grandchildren, Angelique Brou, James Brou and wife, Holli, Keli Dantin and husband, David, Lea Esteve and husband, Ron, Kevin Bonvillain and wife, Ashton, and Liddi Shields and husband, Trey; and 10 great-grandchildren, Anna, Mia, Matthew, Ella, Allie, Jack, Sam, Harry, Claire, and Luke; and sisters, Gladys L. Sonnier and Verna L. Aucoin.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph A.J. "Pee Wee" Bonvillain Sr.; parents, Oscar C. Legendre and Cecila Bergeron Legendre; daughter, Joycelyn Bonvillain; grandson, Drew Bonvillain; sisters, Sidonia L. Vicknair and Virginia L. Mire; and brothers, Roland, O.J. , Raymond, Earl, and Lloyd Legendre.
Annabel was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. As a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Daughters, she never missed a meeting until she became ill. She was a member of St. Genevieve Altar Society, VFW Auxiliary, and American Legion Auxiliary. She volunteered at Gym Dandy, East Thibodaux Middle School, St. Genevieve, and called Bingo at several nursing homes around Thibodaux. She was also a Eucharistic Minister. After retiring, she enjoyed cooking, crocheting, tailgating LSU games, going to the camp, babysitting her grand-babies, and going to their activities.
The family would like to thank the Staff of Lafourche Home for the Aged and Notre Dame Hospice for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Genevieve Catholic Church and school.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2019