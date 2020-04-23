|
|
Annabell "Dee" Delores Williams Boudreaux, 86, a native of Galveston, Texas, and resident of Houma, passed away on April 18, 2020.
A private service was held in her honor.
She is survived by her son, Irvin Williams and wife, Emelda M. Williams; brother, Clifton Williams Jr.; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and five step-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Clyde J. Miller and Aristile "Slim" Boudreaux; parents, Clifton Williams and Leona Barrios; brothers, Claude and Tommy Williams; and sisters, Elvira Williams and Myrtle Williams Dupre.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020