Anne B. Guillot

Anne B. Guillot Obituary
Anne B. Guillot, 86, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Nov. 28, 2019.

A visitation will be held in her honor from 8:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.

She is survived by her son, Paul Guillot Jr. and wife, Beverly; granddaughter, Kristy G. Boudreaux and husband, Lance; and great-grandsons, Ethan and Lucas Boudreaux.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Guillot Sr.; brother, Elmo Boudreaux Sr.; and sister, Theresa Naquin.

Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019
