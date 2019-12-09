|
|
Anne Borne Hymel, a resident of Vacherie, passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at the age of 89.
She is survived by her children, Wayne Hymel, Cheryl Bourgeois (Norbert), Maureen Hymel, Ronnie Hymel (Clare) and Rosann Hymel; grandchildren, Terry Hymel, Jennifer Lemoine (Corey), Tina McCrary (Justin), Chad Bourgeois (Amy) and Toni Luminais (Scott); great-grandchildren, Eli Lemoine, Kate Luminais, Ryan Luminais, Noah Bourgeois and Wesley McCrary; and sister, Maisy Cazenave.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Hymel; parents, Sydney and Elise Tassin Borne; brother, Clifford Borne; and sisters, Winnie Aubert and Aline Hymel.
A visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until funeral time on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at St. Philip Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center, Our Lady of The Lake Regional Medical Center, Notre Dame Hospice and Nurse Dawn Verret.
Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.
