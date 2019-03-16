Home

Anne Claudia Lorio Saucier

Anne Claudia Lorio Saucier Obituary
Anne Claudia Lorio Saucier, born September 25, 1921, in New Orleans died March 15, 2019, in New Orleans.

A resident of Larose, Anne is survived by her husband, Clyston A. Saucier; and her daughter, Dr. Claudia Anne Saucier. She was preceded in death by her son, Richard A. Saucier; and her parents, Richard F. and Claudia Guidroz Lorio.

Anne attended St. Joseph Academy High School in New Orleans. She received her Bachelor of Science from Dominican College in New Orleans, where she was a member of Theta Pi sorority.

Anne worked as an office manager at her father's Larose Lumber Company, and later as a tour escort alongside her husband for Universal Travel.

She was a member of Our Lady of the Rosary Ladies' Altar Society where she served as
Secretary/Treasurer for many years.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until noon on Tuesday, March 19, at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Larose. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon, with burial to follow in St. Joseph Mausoleum in Thibodaux.

Falgout Funeral Home of Raceland is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2019
