Anne (McGee) Kelley


1945 - 2020
Anne (McGee) Kelley Obituary
Anne McGee Kelley, born in 1945, to Edward C. McGee and Nixene S. McGee, died of natural causes on March 27, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. She was a graduate of Terrebonne High School, LSU and Tulane.

She is survived by Arcus Kelley of Tampa, Fla., her husband of 48 years; her son, Graham Kelley; daughter-in-law, Amy Kelley; and her granddaughter, Eira Kelley, all of Seattle, Wash.

Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date in Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020
