|
|
Anne McGee Kelley, born in 1945, to Edward C. McGee and Nixene S. McGee, died of natural causes on March 27, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. She was a graduate of Terrebonne High School, LSU and Tulane.
She is survived by Arcus Kelley of Tampa, Fla., her husband of 48 years; her son, Graham Kelley; daughter-in-law, Amy Kelley; and her granddaughter, Eira Kelley, all of Seattle, Wash.
Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date in Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020