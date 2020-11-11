1/1
Annette Moore Smith
Thibodaux, LA - Annette Moore Smith departed this life on Friday, November 6, 2020 at her residence in Thibodaux, LA. She was 77 and a native of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Thibodaux, LA from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Visitation on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Moses Baptist Church from 8:00am to religious services at 10:00am. Burial in the church cemetery. Survived by 4 sons, Wayne (Wanda), Perry (Maxine), Timmie and Corey (Cheryl) Moore; 3 daughters, Shenell Madison (Tony); Gail Moore (James) and Dena Moore (Michael); 1 sister, Florida Thomas; 19 grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Smith; parents, Annette and Overton Moore; 1 daughter, Josetta Moore; 3 brothers, James Hills, Earl Moore and Lionel Hills; 1 sister, Gloria Campbell. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com

Published in Houma Today from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
