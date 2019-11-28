|
|
Annie Bell Riley Howard, 90, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 11 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, at St. Lucy Catholic Church in Houma. Burial will follow in Southdown Cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, James (Lorenda), Jeronne (Cheryl), Jason (Dr. Cheryl), Jerrol, Jonathan (Elizabeth), Junius (Linda), and Jermaine Howard; daughters, Beverley Castillo, Betty Jean Riley, Barbara Howard, and Brenda Porter (Melvin); stepdaughters, Mary and Dr. Glenda Patterson; 20 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Gerald Riley (Gail); and sisters, Annette Ruffin (Floyd), Hallette Celestin (John) and Bonnie Riley.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Howard Sr.; sons, John and Joseph Howard Jr.; parents, Thomas and Julia Broglin Riley; brothers, Richard, Thomas Jr., James, Raymond and Fred Riley; and sisters, Rosalie Williams and Barbara Johnson.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019