Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
Annie Belle Cormier-Barker

Annie Belle Cormier-Barker Obituary
Annie Belle Cormier-Barker, 88, a native of Lacassine, Louisiana and a resident of Gray, passed away peacefully at 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, 2019.

Visitation will be conducted from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 13 at Union Baptist Church, 1014 S. Main St. in Jennings. Burial will follow in Silverwood Cemetery (Old Hwy 90).

She is survived by her sons, Crawford Jr. (JoAnn), Gary (Carolyn), and Terry Barker Sr. (Vivian); daughters, Jacqueline Barker, Jonetta Wise (Glen), and Patricia Barker (Michael); 28 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren; and sisters, Joyce Andrus and Flossie Holmes.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Crawford Barker Sr.; sons, Don, Marvin and Lesley Barker; parents, Henry Sr. and Mary Daigle Cormier; brothers, Wesley, Henry Jr, Jules, Rodney and Curtis Cormier; paternal grandparents, Jules and Katherine Francis; and maternal grandparents, Modestan and Martha Daigle.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
