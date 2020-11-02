Annie Ford

Metairie - Annie Ford, 82, resident of Metairie, La, passed away on October 23, 2020. She was born on November 14, 1938, in Napoleonville, La. to Maurice and Hattie LeBlanc. She was the youngest of 12 children.

Ann grew up on the Canal Road, moved to New Orleans at 17 and she made New Orleans her home. She was a natural care-giver, always there for family and friends in need. She loved her family, seafood, Corona beer, waterfalls, and was the #1 Saints

fan, often referring to them as "her Boys" .

She is survived by her grandson, David Hartman, Jeanne Ory, his companion, and great grandson, Eli Hartman, her sister Ruby Boudreaux, and her brother and his wife, Maurice & Janet LeBlanc, sister in law, Carolyn LeBlanc, and former son-in-law, Danny Vitrano, numerous nephews and nieces and great nephews and nieces.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Priscilla Vitrano, parents, Maurice and Hattie LeBlanc, sisters, Pearl LeBlanc, Hattie Bahry, Inez Blanchard, Mabel Martin, Aline Schillachi, brothers, Charles LeBlanc, Philip LeBlanc, Arthur LeBlanc, and Eddie LeBlanc.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday November 4 from 10:00-11:00 AM at St Anne's Catholic Church in Napoleonville. A memorial service will be conducted at 11:00AM.

Face masks and social distancing are required.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ann's memory to Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, Upside Down's (local Down's Syndrome Organization) or Organization for Autism Research.



