Annie L. Hebert, 92, a native of Houma and resident of Bayou Blue, has taken her last breathe on earth and first breathe in Heaven on Aug. 2, 2019.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.., with the service to start at 11 a.m., at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in St. Louis Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughter, Lois H. Thomas (Bill); son, Joseph Ray Ballard; nine grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold J. Hebert; sons, Roger D. Hebert and Thomas James Hebert; parents, Emile Lambert and Cora T. Lambert; siblings, Beulah, Arthur, J.C., Lester and Theresa.
The family would like to give a special thanks to South Louisiana Hospice.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2019