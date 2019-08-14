|
Annie LeBeouf Chiasson, 89, of Houma, passed away on Aug. 13, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 with a Mass of Christian Burial to start at 11 a.m. at Holy Savior Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Annie is survived by her sons, Edward Lombas (Carolyn), David Lambos (Dolores), James Chiasson, Ray Paul Chiasson (Mary Ann) and Craig Chiasson; daughter, Jennifer Chiasson; daughter-in-law, Debbie Chiasson; siblings, Henry LeBeouf, Doris Bonvillain and Brenda Cheramie; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tildon Chiasson; son, Gary Chiasson (Jo Ann); daughter-in-law, Ruth Lombas; grandson, Joseph LeCompte; parents, Chester and Matilda LeBeouf; sister, Helen Bussey; and brother, Earl LeBeouf.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019