Houma Today Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
For more information about
Annie LeBoeuf
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie LeBoeuf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie Lee Mary LeBoeuf

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annie Lee Mary LeBoeuf Obituary
Annie Lee Mary Fazzio LeBoeuf, age 77, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 11:42 a.m. She was a native and resident of Houma. She was a former resident of Lafayette, LA.

A private service was held.

Annie is survived by her daughter, Stacey L. Parrott and husband, James "Jim"; grandchildren, James Michael, Amy Elizabeth, and Ally Marie Parrott; sister, Janet Fazzio Bergeron; nephews, Daniel Jr. "Danny" and Tommy Bergeron, and Willis Fazzio and wife, Stephanie.

Annie was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Harris Paul LeBoeuf; son, Lynn Michael LeBoeuf; parents, Vincent Carlo and Zenobia Marie Dupre Fazzio; brother, Vincent Charles Fazzio and wife, Linda; brother-in-Law, Daniel Bergeron, Sr.

She was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church. She enjoyed running, playing tennis, reading, cooking but most of all baking for her family and neighbors.
She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She had a spunky personality. She will be greatly missed by all whose hearts she touched.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Lynn M. LeBoeuf Memorial Scholarship Fund – 14 Mary Hughes Circle, Houma, LA 70363.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 26 to May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Download Now