Annie Lee Mary Fazzio LeBoeuf, age 77, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 11:42 a.m. She was a native and resident of Houma. She was a former resident of Lafayette, LA.
A private service was held.
Annie is survived by her daughter, Stacey L. Parrott and husband, James "Jim"; grandchildren, James Michael, Amy Elizabeth, and Ally Marie Parrott; sister, Janet Fazzio Bergeron; nephews, Daniel Jr. "Danny" and Tommy Bergeron, and Willis Fazzio and wife, Stephanie.
Annie was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Harris Paul LeBoeuf; son, Lynn Michael LeBoeuf; parents, Vincent Carlo and Zenobia Marie Dupre Fazzio; brother, Vincent Charles Fazzio and wife, Linda; brother-in-Law, Daniel Bergeron, Sr.
She was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church. She enjoyed running, playing tennis, reading, cooking but most of all baking for her family and neighbors.
She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She had a spunky personality. She will be greatly missed by all whose hearts she touched.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Lynn M. LeBoeuf Memorial Scholarship Fund – 14 Mary Hughes Circle, Houma, LA 70363.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 26 to May 27, 2020