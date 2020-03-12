|
Annie Mae Gasery Norman, age 66, a native of Houma and resident of Houston, passed away on March 4, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14 at New Magnolia Baptist Church, 427 La. 311 in Schriever.
Annie is survived by her children, Daric Gasery, LaTyler (Eugene) Johnson, Winter, Corey, Torey and Ferrin Lewis; her brothers, Earl, Lawrence and Preston (Geraldine) Gasery; sisters, Cheryl (Larry) and Elmira King; and sisters-in-law, Hazel W. and Kay R. Gasery
She was preceded in death by her parents, John L. Sr. and Lilly Brown Gasery; sisters Daisy Small and Ella Louise Tardieff; and brothers Lester, William "Pee Wee", John L. Gasery Jr. and Percy Sr.
Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020