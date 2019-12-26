|
Annie Robichaux, 91, a native of Labadieville and a resident of Raceland, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Raceland. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen R. Hanson (Cecil "Sonny"); grandson, Sonny E. Hanson; and great-grandson, Sonny E. Hanson Jr.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul P. Robichaux Jr.; son, Ralph P. Robichaux; parents, Leo Sr. and Marie L. Barrilleaux; brothers, Jesse, Arthur and Leo Barrilleaux Jr.; and sisters, Yvonne Rodriguez, Melanie Arcement, Marie Hernandez and Joan "JoAnn" Plaisance.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Mary School preferred.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019