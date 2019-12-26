Home

POWERED BY

Services
Falgout Funeral Home
3838 Louisiana 1
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-5261
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Robichaux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie Robichaux

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annie Robichaux Obituary
Annie Robichaux, 91, a native of Labadieville and a resident of Raceland, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Raceland. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen R. Hanson (Cecil "Sonny"); grandson, Sonny E. Hanson; and great-grandson, Sonny E. Hanson Jr.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul P. Robichaux Jr.; son, Ralph P. Robichaux; parents, Leo Sr. and Marie L. Barrilleaux; brothers, Jesse, Arthur and Leo Barrilleaux Jr.; and sisters, Yvonne Rodriguez, Melanie Arcement, Marie Hernandez and Joan "JoAnn" Plaisance.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Mary School preferred.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -