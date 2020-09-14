Annie Ruth Gwin Lemoine, age 81, passed away at home on Sept. 12, 2020 after a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family. She was a native of Epps, La. and a longtime resident of Houma.



Annie Ruth is survived by her son, Mark Lemoine and wife Rhonda; daughters, Robin Manelos and husband John, and Jennifer Lemoine and Laura Lemoine; grandchildren, Holley, Tyler, Sarah, Annie and Cheona; great-grandchildren, Emma, Audrey, Addison, Cody, Carsyn, Wyatt, Quinn, Jillian, Luke, Evan and Lane; brother, Donald Gwin; and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husbands, Martin Lane Lemoine and Calvin J. Ortego; parents, William and Annie Gwin; sister, Mary Jewel Vallery; and brothers, William Lyles Gwin, James Preston Gwin and Bobby Sam Gwin.



Annie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She loved to work in her yard and tend her flower beds. She was a charter member of Mulberry Baptist Church, where she dedicated much of her time. Annie was a terrific cook and worked alongside her friends in the kitchen for Wednesday night suppers. She served her faith and her church for over 60 years in Houma. She is loved and dearly missed by all who knew her.



Visitation will be held at Falgout Funeral Home in Houma on Thursday, Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. until funeral time. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home at 11:30 a.m.



Private graveside burial for family only following service.



The family thanks everyone for their loving support and friendship.



Annie's family would like to greatly thank her two loving caretakers, Carrie Lapeyrouse and Jessica Shamblin. It's because of them she was able to pass peacefully in her family home.



Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



