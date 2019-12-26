|
Anthony "Tony" Clay Carlyle, 59, of Schriever, died suddenly on Dec. 18, 2019. He was born Jan. 3, 1960, in Mount Vernon, Ill.
Tony is survived by his mother, Mary Carlyle of Mount Vernon; sister, Sarah (Greg) Martin of Mount Vernon; nieces and nephew, Megan (Mike) Cappal of Cincinnati, Ohio, Angela Carlyle of New Port Richey, Fla., and Cory Martin of O'Fallon, Ill.; and great-nieces and nephews, Madison, Avery, Jackson and Carter Cappel, all of Cincinnati, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his father, William T. "Bill" Carlyle; grandparents; and brother, Matt Carlyle.
Tony was a long-time employee of Crasto Glass in New Orleans and had been in the glass business since graduating from Mount Vernon High School in 1978. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him.
Per his wishes, Tony was cremated and a private burial of ashes will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the .
Call Hughey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019