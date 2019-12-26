Home

POWERED BY

Services
HUGHEY FUNERAL HOME
1314 MAIN STREET
Mount Vernon, IL 62864
(618) 242-3348
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Carlyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Clay Carlyle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony Clay Carlyle Obituary
Anthony "Tony" Clay Carlyle, 59, of Schriever, died suddenly on Dec. 18, 2019. He was born Jan. 3, 1960, in Mount Vernon, Ill.

Tony is survived by his mother, Mary Carlyle of Mount Vernon; sister, Sarah (Greg) Martin of Mount Vernon; nieces and nephew, Megan (Mike) Cappal of Cincinnati, Ohio, Angela Carlyle of New Port Richey, Fla., and Cory Martin of O'Fallon, Ill.; and great-nieces and nephews, Madison, Avery, Jackson and Carter Cappel, all of Cincinnati, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his father, William T. "Bill" Carlyle; grandparents; and brother, Matt Carlyle.

Tony was a long-time employee of Crasto Glass in New Orleans and had been in the glass business since graduating from Mount Vernon High School in 1978. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him.

Per his wishes, Tony was cremated and a private burial of ashes will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the .

Call Hughey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -