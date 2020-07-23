Anthony Durkins

Anthony "Dolittle" Durkins, 66, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 12:01 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020.



No public services will be conducted.



He is survived by his daughter, Corrippia Johnson Burel (Darrick); three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers, Stanley and Noel Durkins; sister, Laura Jones; and numerous other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Alexander, Jr. and Carrie Johnson Durkins; brothers, Hayward, Willie and Alexander Durkins, III.; sisters, Elaine D. Austin, Dianne D. Scoby, and Zeovie D. Redmond; maternal grandparents, Henry and Olivia Johnson; and paternal grandparents, Alexander Durkins, Sr. and Ellen Brooks Sims.



Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



