Anthony Durkins

Anthony "Dolittle" Durkins, 66, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 12:01 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020.

No public services will be conducted.

He is survived by his daughter, Corrippia Johnson Burel (Darrick); three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers, Stanley and Noel Durkins; sister, Laura Jones; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alexander, Jr. and Carrie Johnson Durkins; brothers, Hayward, Willie and Alexander Durkins, III.; sisters, Elaine D. Austin, Dianne D. Scoby, and Zeovie D. Redmond; maternal grandparents, Henry and Olivia Johnson; and paternal grandparents, Alexander Durkins, Sr. and Ellen Brooks Sims.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.

Published in Houma Today from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-1357
