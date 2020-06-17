Anthony Hickman
Anthony "Brooks" Hickman, 25, a native of Golden Meadow and a resident of Raceland, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020.

A memorial celebration will be at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 19 at Oak Alley Plantation Pavillion in Vacherie.

He is survived by his wife, Paige R. Hickman; mother, Rev. Regina Brooks Hickman; sisters, Amanda Portera (Sal) and Sarah Bible (Todd); in-laws, Lisa Songy Robert and Michael Scott Robert; godchild, Elijah Brooks Botheras; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by father, Tony Hickman.

Brooks was a U.S.A. Wrestler; was formerly a member of the Hahnville High School Wrestling Team and was a member of First United Methodist Church of LaPlace. He was a line cook at Oak Alley Plantation in Vacherie. He had a love of preparing food for anybody who would try his creations.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
