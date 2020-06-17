Anthony Hickman

Anthony "Brooks" Hickman, 25, a native of Golden Meadow and a resident of Raceland, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020.



A memorial celebration will be at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 19 at Oak Alley Plantation Pavillion in Vacherie.



He is survived by his wife, Paige R. Hickman; mother, Rev. Regina Brooks Hickman; sisters, Amanda Portera (Sal) and Sarah Bible (Todd); in-laws, Lisa Songy Robert and Michael Scott Robert; godchild, Elijah Brooks Botheras; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



He was preceded in death by father, Tony Hickman.



Brooks was a U.S.A. Wrestler; was formerly a member of the Hahnville High School Wrestling Team and was a member of First United Methodist Church of LaPlace. He was a line cook at Oak Alley Plantation in Vacherie. He had a love of preparing food for anybody who would try his creations.



Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



