|
|
Anthony J. Thibodaux, 64, died on March 28, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. Born on January 1, 1955, and was the son of the late Delores Morgan of Houma and the late Freddie Thibodaux of New Orleans.
He was preceded in death by his son, Anthony Thibodaux Jr. of Houma.
Anthony is survived by his daughter-in-law, Shawn Thibodaux of Atlanta, Ga.; and two grandchildren, Anthony III and Brandon. He is also survived by his two brothers, John Morgan (Ella) of Houma; and Michael Thibodaux (Andrea) of Luling; along with four nephews; one niece; and numerous other great-nieces and nephews.
He was a 1973 Graduate of Vandebilt Catholic High School and attended Xavier University and Nicholls State University. Upon completing his education, Anthony worked as a software developer for several companies in the Houma and New Orleans area. He later moved to Atlanta, Ga where he was one of the lead software developers for Georgia Pacific, Coca Cola USA and Race Track Petroleum.
Anthony was working as a contract developer for Humana Health Care in Louisville, Ky., when our Lord unexpectedly called him home.
A memorial service will be held beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday April, 12, at St. Lucy Catholic Church in Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019