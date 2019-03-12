|
Anthony "Tony" Joseph Bilello Jr., 95, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 8 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 14, at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.
He is survived by his son, Danny Bilello and wife, Julie; daughters, Sue Tabor and husband, Phillip, Toni Hawkins and husband, Craig, and Gina Zeringue and husband, Jesse; grandchildren, Tony Bilello, Maria Bilello, Phil Tabor, Andrew Tabor, Brooke Hawkins, Emily Zeringue, Aaron Zeringue, Jonathan Zeringue, Jesse Zeringue, and Nathan Zeringue; and four great-grandsons, Jackson, Graham, and William Tabor, and Liam Oster.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Jane Bourgeois Bilello; parents, Anthony and Lena Bilello; and grandson, David Andrew Bilello.
Tony was a Tech Sergeant in the Air Force in WWII. He was a tail gunner on a B24 Liberator Bomber in the Pacific Campaign. He was also one of the original owners of Bilello's Restaurant and Lounge, a charter member of the Krewe of Chronos, and charter member of the American Legion and VFW in Thibodaux, Louisiana. He was a kind and gentle soul who loved and was dedicated to his family.
The family would like to thank Home Health Services of Thibodaux, Journey Hospice of Houma, Dr. Francis Robichaux, and a special thank you to his dedicated caregiver, Cheryl Chouest.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019