Minister Anthony Lawrence Hayes, 55, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Gray, passed away peacefully at 5:09 p.m. on Sunday, May 10, 2020.
No public services will be conducted. He will be interred in Garden of Memories Cemetery.
He is survived by his mother, Laura Thomas Lee; brothers, Lawrence Hayes Jr., Brian Hayes (Kimberly) and Julian Jones; sister, Araminta H. Rainey (Wayne, Jr.); godchildren, Sonya Thomas, Veronica Ledet, Shailee Walker and Jaydon Jones; godbrothers, Gerald McGuin and Chad Mart; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Hayes Sr.; paternal grandparents, Johnas and Alice Washington Hayes; maternal grandparents, Julius and Laura Paul Thomas; and sister-in-law, Brittany T. Jones.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 14 to May 15, 2020