Anthony Theriot

Anthony Theriot, age 56, passed away on September 23, 2020. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 10am to funeral time @ 11am at Hollywood Rd Church of Christ, 163 N. Hollywood Rd, Houma, LA, 70364.

Anthony is survived by his mother Geraldine VanBuren Theriot, brothers: Earl (Patricia) Theriot Jr, Craig Douglas and sisters, Connie V (Clarence) Johnson and Sonia M Theriot

He is preceded in death by his Father, Earl Theriot, Sr. and sister, Jackie Douglas, grandparents, Izeal VanBuren and Julia M VanBuren, Willie, Sr and Eliza Theriot

Gertrude Geddes Willis- Terrebonne Funeral Home 617 Bond St. in charge of service



