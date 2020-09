Or Copy this URL to Share

Anthony Theriot

Anthony Theriot, age 56, passed away on September 23, 2020. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 10am to funeral time @ 11am at Hollywood Rd Church of Christ, 163 N. Hollywood Rd, Houma, LA, 70364.

Anthony is survived by his mother Geraldine VanBuren Theriot, brothers: Earl (Patricia) Theriot Jr, Craig Douglas and sisters, Connie V (Clarence) Johnson and Sonia M Theriot

He is preceded in death by his Father, Earl Theriot, Sr. and sister, Jackie Douglas, grandparents, Izeal VanBuren and Julia M VanBuren, Willie, Sr and Eliza Theriot

Gertrude Geddes Willis- Terrebonne Funeral Home 617 Bond St. in charge of service



