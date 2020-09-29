1/1
Apollonia Alma Williams
Apollonia Alma Williams, 33, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Thibodaux, LA, passed away at 1:00 a.m. on peacefully on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, 720 Talbot Avenue, Thibodaux, LA 70301. Burial will follow in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Gray, LA.
She is survived by her son, Denym Mekhi Williams; and brothers, Nathan, Kavin and Eddie Dean Williams, Jr..
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eddie, Sr. and Debra Perio Williams; paternal grandparents, Willis, Sr. and Viola Williams; maternal grandparents, Joseph, Sr. and Alma Perio.
Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.

Published in Houma Today from Sep. 29 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-1357
