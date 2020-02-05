|
Apollonia "Apple" Shondell Vincent, 34, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Chauvin, passed away at 12:08 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until funeral time at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7 at Jones Funeral Home Chapel, 6775 W. Park Ave. in Houma. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Baptist Cemetery.
She is survived by her parents, Brenda Vincent and Jerome Williams; brothers Akeem Sr. and Du'Quain Vincent; sister Taiyana Vincent; grandmother Markann Vincent; uncles Lester, Anthony, Jeffery and Jonathan Vincent; aunts Emma and Kristy Vincent, Donna Scott, and Annie Mae Allridge; and godchildren Jayce Brown, Brian Veal, Anai Carter, Jakeem and Akeem Vincent, Jr.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Clarence Green, Rosie Mary Ross and Albert Williams Sr.; and aunt, Mary Lee Vincent.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020