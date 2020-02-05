Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
6775 West Park Ave.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 872-1357
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
6775 W. Park Ave.
Houma, LA
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
6775 W. Park Ave.
Houma, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Apollonia Vincent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Apollonia Shondell Vincent


1985 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Apollonia Shondell Vincent Obituary
Apollonia "Apple" Shondell Vincent, 34, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Chauvin, passed away at 12:08 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until funeral time at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7 at Jones Funeral Home Chapel, 6775 W. Park Ave. in Houma. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Baptist Cemetery.

She is survived by her parents, Brenda Vincent and Jerome Williams; brothers Akeem Sr. and Du'Quain Vincent; sister Taiyana Vincent; grandmother Markann Vincent; uncles Lester, Anthony, Jeffery and Jonathan Vincent; aunts Emma and Kristy Vincent, Donna Scott, and Annie Mae Allridge; and godchildren Jayce Brown, Brian Veal, Anai Carter, Jakeem and Akeem Vincent, Jr.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Clarence Green, Rosie Mary Ross and Albert Williams Sr.; and aunt, Mary Lee Vincent.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Apollonia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -