Samart Funeral Home
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
April Lee Taylor

April Lee Taylor Obituary
April Lee Taylor, 19, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on February 18, 2019.

A visitation will be held in her honor from 10 a.m. until the religious service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 23, at Live Oak Baptist Church in Montegut. The burial will follow at a later date in Center Grove Cemetery in Texas.

She is survived by her parents, Jeff Taylor and Janice Billiot Schexnayder; daughter, Riley Morgan Brewer; sister, Danielle Lee Schexnayder; brothers, Dylan Lee Taylor and Cody Lee Taylor; and grandmother, Yuvonne Stone Taylor ( late W.T. "Bill" Taylor); Parrain, Doug Billiot; and nanny, Shawn Billiot.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Kelicia "Clara" Billiot and Wilson "Colude" Billiot.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019
