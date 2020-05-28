|
|
Ardieth Sandra "Cookie" Duchane Augustine, 68, a native of Iberia Parish and a resident of Gray, passed away peacefully at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, May 25, 2020.
A public viewing will be conducted from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, May 29, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 501 Canal Street in Houma. A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, at Rising Sun Cemetery in Jeanerette, LA.
She is survived by her husband, Louis Augustine, III; sons, Toby White, Earland Tremaine Smith (Carrie); daughter, Tanek W. Chambers (Kenneth); and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and brother, John David Williams.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Delores Duchane; brother, Albert Williams, Jr.; and aunt, Emma D. Joseph.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 28 to May 29, 2020