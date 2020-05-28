Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ardieth Duchane Augustine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ardieth Sandra Duchane Augustine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ardieth Sandra Duchane Augustine Obituary
Ardieth Sandra "Cookie" Duchane Augustine, 68, a native of Iberia Parish and a resident of Gray, passed away peacefully at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, May 25, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, May 29, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 501 Canal Street in Houma. A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, at Rising Sun Cemetery in Jeanerette, LA.

She is survived by her husband, Louis Augustine, III; sons, Toby White, Earland Tremaine Smith (Carrie); daughter, Tanek W. Chambers (Kenneth); and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and brother, John David Williams.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Delores Duchane; brother, Albert Williams, Jr.; and aunt, Emma D. Joseph.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 28 to May 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ardieth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -