Ariel A. Champagne, 83, a native and resident of Mathews, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 9 until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at St. Hilary Catholic Church in Mathews. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in St. Mary Cemetery in Raceland.
She is survived by her husband, Willie Champagne; sons Anthony and Lyle Champagne; daughters Kayla Champagne and Marcelle Bordelon (Jim); grandchildren Nicholas, Michael, Sean, Rachel and Emily; great-grandchildren Ava and Macy; brother Jimmie Arabie; and sister Merlin Trosclair.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Thelma S. Arabie.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020