Arlen Cenac, 87, passed away surrounded by his loving family at 11:05 a.m. on Aug. 25, 2019. He was a native and resident of Houma.
Family and friends are invited to attend visitation from 9 a.m. until service time on Thursday, Aug. 29 at St. Gregory Catholic Church in Houma. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at noon, with burial following services in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery No. 2.
Arlen is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Jacqueline Guidry Cenac; son Arlen Benny Cenac Jr.; daughters Paddy Danos and husband Jerry, and Christine Walker and husband Louis; grandchildren Candice Danos, Brandon Danos, Jarred Danos and wife Jennifer, Christian Walker and wife Carrie, Ryan Walker and wife Michelle, Aimee Johnson and husband Mike, Dustin Walker and wife Jamie Jo, Andrea Naquin and husband Ryan, Camie Griffin and husband Benny, Lindsey Duthu and husband Ted, Jack Cenac and Jock Cenac; and 21 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ovide Joseph Cenac and Eugenie Hebert Cenac; and son Ovide "Fritz" Cenac.
Arlen was a boat captain and offshore captain who held his 500-ton Master Certificate. He was the President and owner of Cenac Towing Company from 1964 until 1983. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He retired to travel on his 49-foot yacht to make "The Great Loop" three complete times. He also traveled through every major river from its head to its toe inside the United States.
The family asks for donations to be made to M.D. Anderson in Houston, Tex.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019