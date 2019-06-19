|
Arlen J. Badeau Sr., 84, a native of New Orleans and resident of Raceland, went to meet his Lord and Savior at 2:52 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Friday, June 21 at St. Mary's Nativity Catholic Church. A rosary will be prayed at 10:30 a.m. by the Knights of Columbus. Military Honors will be observed at 11 a.m. by the United Veterans League. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m.
Arlen is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Lillie Blanchard Badeau; son, Kirk (Liz) Badeau, Craig (Candice) Badeau and Arlen (Laura) Badeau Jr.; daughters, Melanie B. Disbrow and Lillie (Vernon) Foret; brother, Lynn (Jean) Badeau; grandchildren, Bryan C. Kustenmacher, Jennifer Ray, Kimberly I. Kustenmacher, William "Billy" (Kayla) Disbrow Jr., Megan (Austin) Disbrow, Lindsay (Hailley) Disbrow, Ashley (Gage) Badeau, Paige Dantin, Brooke Dantin, Natalie Dantin, Jude (Jennifer) Foret and Drake (Alora) Foret; and great-grandchildren, Easton, Addison, Allie, Kate, Tristan and Brayden
Arlen was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Mercedes Dufour Badeau; and sister, Janice Sperandeo.
Arlen served in the National Guard for 11 years. He retired from Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government after working as a millwright mechanic.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 19 to June 20, 2019