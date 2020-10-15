Arlene Matherne Fayette

Raceland - Arlene Matherne Fayette, 64, of Raceland, passed away on October 6, 2020.

Visitation will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 10 am at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Gheens. Burial will take place in the Holy Savior Cemetery in Lockport.

She is survived by her son, Travis Guidroz; 6 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; siblings, Roy Matherne Jr. (Evelyn), Gerald Matherne (Cheryl), and Pattie Gamblin (Salvador).

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Matherne Sr. and Edna Quick.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.



