Arlene Matherne Fayette
Arlene Matherne Fayette
Raceland - Arlene Matherne Fayette, 64, of Raceland, passed away on October 6, 2020.
Visitation will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 10 am at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Gheens. Burial will take place in the Holy Savior Cemetery in Lockport.
She is survived by her son, Travis Guidroz; 6 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; siblings, Roy Matherne Jr. (Evelyn), Gerald Matherne (Cheryl), and Pattie Gamblin (Salvador).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Matherne Sr. and Edna Quick.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
