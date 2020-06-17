Arlington Daniel Porter, 62, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Gibson, passed away peacefully at 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020.



A public viewing will be conducted from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 19 at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 230 S. Hollywood Road in Houma. Burial will follow in the St. James Baptist Church Cemetery.



He is survived by his sons, Arrington Jones and Aaron McKay; daughter, Felicia Jones; brothers Wilbert Johnson and Micheal Porter; and sisters Cynthia Porter, Gloria Jones, Ethel Bowens, Shirley Warren and Constance Porter.



He was preceded in death by his son, Arlington D. McDonald; parents, Shirley Mae Crayton Porter and Arlington Johnson; paternal grandparents, Earl Sr. and Zenobia Hannibal Johnson; and maternal grandparents, Richard and Eunice Gomez Crayton.



Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



