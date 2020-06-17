Arlington Daniel Porter
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arlington's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arlington Daniel Porter, 62, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Gibson, passed away peacefully at 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 19 at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 230 S. Hollywood Road in Houma. Burial will follow in the St. James Baptist Church Cemetery.

He is survived by his sons, Arrington Jones and Aaron McKay; daughter, Felicia Jones; brothers Wilbert Johnson and Micheal Porter; and sisters Cynthia Porter, Gloria Jones, Ethel Bowens, Shirley Warren and Constance Porter.

He was preceded in death by his son, Arlington D. McDonald; parents, Shirley Mae Crayton Porter and Arlington Johnson; paternal grandparents, Earl Sr. and Zenobia Hannibal Johnson; and maternal grandparents, Richard and Eunice Gomez Crayton.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-1357
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved