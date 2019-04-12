Armond Paul Triche Sr., 70, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, April 11, 2019. He was a native of Lockport and resident of Houma.



Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation from 9 a.m. until service time on Monday, April 15, at Chauvin Funeral Home. A Liturgy of the Word will begin at 1 p.m., with burial to follow in Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Cemetery in Houma.



Armond is survived by his sons, Armond "Tee" Triche Jr. and wife Desiree, and Shawn Reiley and wife Ginger; daughter, Sally Duplantis and husband James; his grandchildren, Misty Lirette and husband Benji, Katherine Porche and husband Jason, Elizabeth Reiley, David Triche, Cameron Triche, Braden Triche, and Brandie Croker; great-grandchildren, Cloe and Hunter Lirette; sisters, Betty Short, Rita Mae Scott, Diane Mullins, Carol Caswell, and Dorothy Moore; and also loved by many nieces and nephews.



Armond was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 35 years, Julia Perez Triche; and son, Michael C. Reiley; parents, Edwin and Elvenze Guidry Triche; and brothers, Lynn, E.J., Joseph, Richard, Raymond, Bob, Donald, and Gerald Triche.



Armond was fun-loving and a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved to fish, ride his motor bikes with his sons and grandsons, and most importantly he loved to spend time with his family. He was a simple, hardworking man who would do anything asked by anybody asking. He devoted his life in the oilfield and retired after 45 years of service.



Armond served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War as a mechanic working on Army aircraft equipment.



The family would like to send a loving "Thank You" to Amy Chauvin and staff of Journey Hospice.



Always loved, his memory will never be forgotten.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 12 to Apr. 15, 2019