1/1
Arnold Pharr
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arnold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arnold Pharr, 61, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 8:14 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.

A graveside burial will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, at St. James Baptist Church Cemetery 6319 S. Bayou Black Drive in Gibson.

He is survived by his brothers, Paul, Mark and Dwayne Pharr; sisters, Gloria Clay, Otis Shelvin, Maxine and Betty Pharr; devoted friend, Howard Pinkston; devoted niece, Natascha Givens; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elton Pharr, Sr. and Josephine Garrett; paternal grandparents, Dave and Georgina Pharr; maternal grandparents, Wellington and Chestnola Diggs; and brothers, Charles, Ronnie, Perry and Elton Pharr Jr.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-1357
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved