Arnold Pharr, 61, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 8:14 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.



A graveside burial will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, at St. James Baptist Church Cemetery 6319 S. Bayou Black Drive in Gibson.



He is survived by his brothers, Paul, Mark and Dwayne Pharr; sisters, Gloria Clay, Otis Shelvin, Maxine and Betty Pharr; devoted friend, Howard Pinkston; devoted niece, Natascha Givens; and numerous other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Elton Pharr, Sr. and Josephine Garrett; paternal grandparents, Dave and Georgina Pharr; maternal grandparents, Wellington and Chestnola Diggs; and brothers, Charles, Ronnie, Perry and Elton Pharr Jr.



Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



