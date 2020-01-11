|
Arthur "T-Tur" A. Bellanger, 89, a native of Lockport and resident of Grand Isle for over 70 years, passed away on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.
Visitation will take place at Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church in Grand Isle on Tuesday, Jan. 14, from 9 a.m. until service time. Funeral mass will begin at 11 a.m., with procession following to his burial in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Thibodaux.
Mr. Arthur is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, AnnaLee Bellanger; children, Diana Frickey (Jimmyand Jules Bellanger (Pat); grandchildren Jimmy Frickey, Jamie Frickey, Heather B. Pierre (Arron) and Melanie B. Eusea (Jared); seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Mr. Bellanger was preceded in death by his parents, Klebert and Isabelle "I. E." Bellanger, and siblings Klebert "T-Beb" Bellanger Jr. and Jeanne Punch.
He was a selfless servant of Grand Isle by being a former Mayor, three time Alderman, current Levee Board Commissioner, former Port Commissioner and current member of the Grand Isle Board of Adjustments. Arthur never met a stranger. He was avid hunter and fisherman and devoted parishoner of Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Home Health, Hospice of South Louisiana, Oschner St. Anne General Hospital, Lady of the Sea General Hospital and Dr. Jack Heidenreich for the care they provided to Mr. Arthur.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donation to the at P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or by phone at 1-800-227-2345 in his name.
Services by Falgout Funeral Home Galliano.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020